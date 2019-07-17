Some people like new. Some people like to hang on to the comfortable.
Yet whether it is a favorite car or a favorite pair of jeans, the time arrives when repair is not an option.
That is why aficionados of Cody Nite Rodeo will notice a replacement car advertising the summer nightly rodeo tooling around town at lunchtime and in late afternoon.
Gone is the wheezing red Cadillac of a vintage even officials have difficulty pinning down. In its stead, looking spiffier, and most certainly behaving in a more reliable manner, is a 1979 powder blue Thunderbird.
It is not as if the Thunderbird just rolled off the factory floor, but it is decorated with fresh decals promoting the rodeo by name, clowns, bucking horses and American flags. The new showmobile even features new longhorn horns on the hood.
The designated driver last Friday was Audy Reed, a Nite Rodeo pick-up man from Spearman, Texas. He and Dusty Moore, a longtime Nite Rodeo employee, were assigned the task of finding a new rodeo car by stock contractor Maury Tate.
This baby cost about $1,800 before the upgraded side-panel detailing.
“We found it on the internet,” Reed said.
A man in Belfry was selling off a couple of old cars, Reed said.
This explains the Montana license plate that might make viewers wonder about the story behind it: “Wife 4.”
“We’ll be getting Wyoming tags,” Tate said.
Over time, there were two similar red Cadillacs in use, but they died of old age.
Last summer, the daily driver of the attention-getting car was public address announcer Zane Parker. The primary mission is to woo tourists to each 8 p.m. rodeo show since local residents know of the June-August rodeos.
The Cadillac driving experience was growing thin, Parker said, since the odometer and fuel gauge were dead, the brakes were fading fast, the transmission was edging towards self-destruction and the speed, heading towards the KOA Campground on the Greybull Highway, could not top 50 mph.
Not to mention the back seat was so carved up it appeared a mountain lion sneaked in and clawed it to pieces.
“It was a little rough,” was Reed’s understated description of the rear seat.
Parker is not jealous about being an ex-Cody Nite Rodeo driver just when a nicer car appeared.
“To be honest, after 30 or 40 times, it gets a little bit old,” he said.
As additional evidence it was time to bury the old car, Reed said when the hood was lifted on it a rat was found in the engine.
This fresh Cody Nite Rodeo vehicle rode in the July 4 parade.
Early public returns seem positive. Reed said as he cruised around, “Everyone’s taking pictures.”
That’s on looks. Sitting still, the T-Bird does idle quite rough, probably in need of a tune-up.
Besides serving the same promotional function, the Thunderbird has another thing in common with the Caddy. The odometer apparently doesn’t work in this car either, judging from the fact it is 40 years old and only has 458 miles registered.
Still, the blue body shines brightly enough for Reed to take a phone photo and send it to family with a faux proud message: “Hey, I got a new car.”
Reed may get to drive it, but it is Cody Nite Rodeo’s new car.
