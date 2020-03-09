image

A light fell at Cody High School’s Spike Vannoy Field due to wind last week. Facilities director Terry Gardenhire said the district is working with the insurance carrier before it can determine a replacement date. He said initial indication is bolt fatigue in combination with high wind caused the failure.

 Lauren Modler

