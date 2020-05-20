The Cody VFW is holding a short Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday at Riverside Cemetery.
All who attend are asked to follow social distancing practices.
Along with that, flags will be placed on Veterans’ graves at Riverside Cemetery at 9 a.m. Saturday (rain expected). Flags will be picked up 9 a.m. Tuesday.
