The Wyoming Council for Women is encouraging women across the Cowboy State to participate in an online survey to help identify important issues in our communities that impact women’s daily lives at home and in the workplace.
“Timely and relevant data is essential to identifying, and tackling, the issues that impact Wyoming women every single day,” said Jennifer Wilmetti, Wyoming Council for Women chair. “Participation from women in every county and every community in Wyoming will help ensure that all of the diverse groups of our unique state are heard. Every Wyoming woman’s perspective is important, authentic and needed.”
The National Association of Commissions for Women, of which the Wyoming Women’s Council is a member, is conducting a “Voices of Women in America” survey. NACW will use the feedback provided to issue a report in 2020 and focus its outreach projects on the issues that matter most to women in the United States.
The survey is open to Wyoming women of any age and is available at tinyurl.com/NACWSurveyWyoming. Completion should take no more than 5-10 minutes and all answers are confidential. The last day to participate in the survey is Dec. 31.
