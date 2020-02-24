Kip Thiel Construction, Cody, which plans to develop former Cody School District land as residential housing, has applied to the City of Cody for a zone change.
A public hearing before the City of Cody Planning and Zoning Board on the request is March 10 at noon in Council Chambers at City Hall.
Thiel is asking the city to zone a portion of the Beacon Hill Minor Subdivision as Residential-2 Medium Low Density Residential. The property is at the north end of 37th Street, or about 235 feet north of the Cherokee Road and 37th Street intersection.
Call the community development department, (307) 527-3472, or stop at City Hall for more information.
People may also submit written comments to city planner Todd Stowell prior to the public hearing.
