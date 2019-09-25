The Park County Clerk’s Office is on pace to receive the most vehicle titles since 2012 and recently was approved to maintain its staffing level to handle the load.
Hans Odde, deputy county clerk, recently came before the Park County Commissioners to replace a position in his office. That request was granted, but not first without some pushback.
Due to a budget shortfall this year, the commissioners have made it mandatory that all county department heads come before the board before replacing a position.
Odde presented a bleak projection of what might happen to the clerk’s office if the job was not replaced, from prior history of attempting to do the very same thing.
“We don’t have anecdotal evidence, we have facts,” he said. “It was just short of disaster.”
After reducing to 10 employees in 2015, Odde said his office tried going to nine when Barb Atkinson retired in 2016.
It was also in 2016 that the number of titles the county received dropped significantly by about 500, likely due to the economic recession.
As a result of being short-staffed, the office still fell behind 30-40 days in title work and one week in land recording, causing stress and frustration throughout the department. Wyoming state statutes stipulate a clerk’s office shall file liens on titles within five days. To make up the shortfall, the office had to work overtime and Saturdays.
As of the Sept. 17 meeting, Odde said with a full staff the clerk’s office was 10 days behind on those titles.
“So what good is the statute?” Park County Commissioner Jake Fulkerson asked, referring to it as more of a guideline. “We’re violating it now yet we’re worried about violating it.”
Fulkerson suggested moving employees off the frontline with the result of making the public wait a little longer for service, but Odde did not think this would work.
Odde said the quantity of titles submitted has increased during his time with the county. This year the county is on pace to do 13,374 titles this year – an increase of 143 from 2018.
“We are increasing business every year,” Odde said. “We don’t see how Park County is going to have a sudden decline in the number of vehicles we’re titling.”
In 2020, the office will shift an employee to the elections office in the effort of delaying hiring seasonal workers as long as possible.
“That’s going to take a person away from them,” Odde said. “That will have an effect on the frontline.”
The seasonal workers will replace a temporary full time employee that was hired for the 2016 election cycle.
In 2016, it only took one month with only nine employees for Park County Clerk Colleen Renner to approach the commissioners in order to return to 10 employees, a request that was granted.
“We have dealerships and lenders and land recording offices and things like that from around the country that depend on us to do our job,” Odde said. “To be 30-40 days out, that’s egregious.”
The commissioners relented and unanimously approved the position replacement.
