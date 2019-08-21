Renee Gonzalez and Lydia Hernandez of Powell never expected to be in the position they were in Thursday morning at the Cody Club Room.
They stood in front of a booth, dressed in business casual and holding folders, soon after the opening of a job fair put on by the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services.
The fair was put together in response to the large layoffs at Northwest College and Cody Labs.
Gonzalez and Hernandez were two of the staff let go at the Powell college, which isn’t filling 29 positions this year. Cody Labs is in the process of laying off all of its roughly 80 employees in Cody.
The two had worked at the college a combined 49 years.
“We thought we were going to die at Northwest College,” Hernandez said.
She was let go from the registrar after working 30 years. The two have entered into a different job market.
“Now it’s impersonal, you have to apply online to everything,” said Gonzalez, who was let go from the business office after 19 years. “I do better one-on-one.”
Both were happy to be able to do some true face-to-face interaction with potential employers at the fair.
That was the hope of regional Workforce Services director Donna Lester.
“We normally do job fairs in the fall and spring,” she said. “This was to address layoffs from Cody Labs and Northwest College.”
She said it was also a chance to display the ways the department can assist people in finding employment. She’s working on putting together a workshop for job applicants to improve skills as well.
The fair wasn’t only for those affected by the layoffs, but Lester was hopeful as it got underway that she had arranged a number of employers offering more than entry-level positions, or at least good pathways to advancement.
Connie Demple, head of human resources at Y-Tex, said in addition to having an opening for an engineer – one of many professional positions at the Cody company – many people who have started on the production line have worked the way up to lead or other positions.
She and others also said often the right employee creates the job.
“I always say, ‘give me your resume, we might not know we need a position until we see your qualifications,’” she said. “Sometimes you don’t know what you need until its right in front of you.”
Job seekers were doing just that as soon as the doors were opened, squeezing by others to get in front of hiring managers.
Darcy Sylvester of Powell went to the job fair just to look – she works from home as a freelancer in the computer science field but has been considering a change – and said she was surprised by the employers present, from banks to manufacturers, to the University of Wyoming.
But she said she remains nervous about the lack of professional-level jobs in the region.
“It effects my decision of where to live,” she said. “I feel the tension of being a professional and not having a lot of options.”
Tanna Difilla said her employer, First Bank, did provide a lot of options, whether its being one of the 70 percent of people who start as a teller and move up, or those who move in to higher-level positions such as a credit analyst.
That position is available locally and there are opportunities to work remotely, she said, but many of the opportunities on the list she presented applicants were in cities across the region, from Lander to Utah to Colorado.
Gonzalez and Hernandez weren’t looking for anything too fancy or too far, just good jobs with the features they had relied on at NWC for so many years.
“I’m looking for a company with good benefits,” Hernandez said. “And a retirement plan.”
