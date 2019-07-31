Keep your eyes on the skies for the action at this year’s Cody Air Fair. Open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at Choice Aviation, the event will feature aircraft on display, aerial demonstrations and a pilot competition. Breakfast is served at 8 a.m. with a free lunch at noon. Free aircraft rides for kids are also available.
Shooting competition
Top shooters from around the country will take aim in Cody this weekend for the 2019 Magpul Wyoming Governor’s Match gun shoot at the Cody Shooting Complex. The shooting competition features 12 different stages of fire which will run 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 7:45 a.m. through 2 p.m. Sunday.
The Governor’s Match presented by Vortex Optics will include 270 shooters competing in “3-gun,” “2-gun” or pistol-caliber carbine divisions.
The Governor’s shoot will be the Northwest Territory Championship for the United Multi-Gun League, a division of the United Shooting Sports Leagues.
Awards and a luncheon will close out the festivities on Sunday. Governor Mark Gordon will be in attendance at around noon on this day.
For more info on the event go to strategicmatchdesign.com/wyoming-magpul-governors-match-august-4-and-5-2018/or visit the United Shooting Sports Leagues Facebook page.
Scout camp turns 70
Buffalo Bill Scout Camp is celebrating 70 years of operation this Saturday. The camp will be holding an anniversary party 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The public is invited to attend and celebrate 70 years of scouting on the front porch of Yellowstone Park. The camp is at 870 North Fork Highway.
