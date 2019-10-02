Lodging tax collections were up for the month of August for the first time this year in Park County Travel Council’s recent lodging tax report.
Collections are still down 6.5 percent year-to-date at $1.45 million, a $102,377 deficit compared to the year-to-date as of August 2018.
“We’re gaining,” Park County Travel Council member Mike Darby said when announcing numbers at the Thursday board meeting. “We were down quite a bit of a few months ago.”
He said Cody was the star of the report with gross collections up to more than $310,000 in August from $194,000 in July.
Last August collections for Cody were just under $200,000.
Travel Council executive director Claudia Wade said August collections generally include a mix of July and August collections, therefore the increase represented the usual prime time for Cody summer tourism.
“It’ll be interesting to see next month,” she said. “We’ve seen a stronger than average September.”
County collections remained the largest share at roughly $370,000 although it was an $18,000 drop from July.
Next month’s collections, Wade said, would also include collections from the newly renovated Mammoth Hot Springs hotel.
“The renovation is beautiful and I am sure the rooms are being booked steadily,” said Tina Hoebelheinrich, executive director of the Cody Chamber of Commerce.
