image

The City of Cody recently conducts a chip sealing operation that involved laying a thin layer of heated asphalt liquid on the street followed by a thin layer of small rocks that are compacted by a steamroller. During this week and next, city streets workers will operate street sweepers to remove excess stones. Then they will focus on striping roads and cross walks by schools, said Phillip Bowman, public works director. Chip sealing is done in stages throughout Cody. Work this year started at the Stampede and 17th stoplight and moved west. It included streets from Stampede south to Beck Lake and in the vicinity of Livingston School and Olive Glenn Golf Course. (City of Cody photo)

