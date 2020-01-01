Changes to catering permit fees approved by the Legislature during the 2019 session could cost the City of Cody several thousand in lost revenue annually.
To align city code to recently amended state law, city staff are recommending changes to a pair of liquor license ordinances: one that reduces the per-day catering permit fee by half and another that spells out the minimum number of days and hours per week a liquor license holder must operate.
The Cody City Council passed both amendments by unanimous vote Dec. 17. The updated ordinances must pass on two more readings to become law. The next regular council sessions are Jan. 7 and 21.
Cindy Baker, city clerk, described the proposed liquor license ordinance changes as “housekeeping” items.
The new state legislation will save local liquor vendors money. But according to Baker, it will cost the City of Cody about $2,500 in revenue annually based on the number of 24-hour catering permits the city issues each year.
Any business with a city retail liquor license that intends to sell alcoholic and malt beverages at meetings, conventions, private parties, dinners and other similar off-premises venues within city limits must obtain a catering permit.
The permit had been available from City Hall for $100 per day until state legislators changed the law by setting the catering permit fee at $10-$50 effective last July 1. Since then, the city has followed state law by charging $50, Baker said.
Now the council is amending city ordinance to reflect the new maximum fee.
“This cleans up the ordinance,” Baker said.
Also during the last legislative session, statute was changed to allow the liquor licensing authority to define “operational.”
“As the licensing authority (in Cody), we are to identify what that is,” Baker said.
The revised city ordinance adds a section defining operational to mean offering for sales on an ongoing, weekly basis for alcohol and malt beverages. It says a licensed establishment must be open for business one day per week for at least four hours during the months of operation marked on the liquor license application.
“We felt this is enough definition that it wouldn’t restrict anyone with a financial burden,” Baker said.
The definition will help in the future when state officials, checking on food permit licenses for example, ask how long a license holder is open.
