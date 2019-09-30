The Cody Police Department is inviting people to join officers and detectives at four coffee houses to celebrate National Coffee with a Cop Day, 8-9 a.m., Wednesday.
Officers will be at Beta Coffee House, The Station by Cody Coffee, McDonald’s and Rawhide Coffee.
The department said there won’t be an agenda or speeches, just a chance to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the officers in your neighborhood.
