Cody Regional Health and Billings Clinic continue to work together to enhance cardiology services in Northwest Wyoming.
The strategic goal of the partnership centered on employing two experienced interventional cardiologists and bringing cardiac cath services to the area.
Cardiac cath procedures began being performed at the Cody Cardiology Center in November 2018. Over the past year, the cardiology program has continued to grow and develop, and to date there have been more than 100 cardiac cath procedures performed at the CCC.
With the expansion of the program and the employment of Dr. Thomas Wolford and Dr. Thomas Edwards, Cody Regional Health and Billings Clinic recently announced the CCC will begin accepting and performing ST Elevation Myocardial Infarction cases in their Cardiac Cath Lab located at West Park Hospital. With the expansion of the service, patients experiencing a heart attack can receive emergent care in the cath lab and restore blood flow to the heart muscle. It is their hope to decrease the frequency of patient transfers for patients experiencing heart attack symptoms.
“We are excited to bring advanced cardiac care services to the Big Horn Basin. With the recent expansion of the program, patients experiencing a heart attack can be treated emergently in the cath lab to restore blood flow to the heart muscle. Dr. Thomas Wolford and Dr. Thomas Edwards, along with the cath lab teams, bring years of experience to provide the best care for our patients,” said Keith Ungrund, Chief Clinical Officer at Cody Regional Health.
“Billings Clinic is excited to collaborate with Cody Regional Health in bringing cardiac catherization services to the Cody area. This rapid treatment for patients experiencing a heart attack with emergent stent procedures has been proven to improve patient survival,” said Brian Rah, M.D. Chair of Cardiology Billings Clinic.
To contact Cardiology about a cardiac patient, call CRH’s Emergency Department, (307) 578-2000 or (307) 578-2005.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.