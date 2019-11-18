The Bureau of Land Management announced recently it has opened a public scoping period for the Wyoming Pipeline Corridor Initiative, a proposal that would designate approximately 1,150 miles of BLM-managed lands in Wyoming.
More information can be found at go.usa.gov/xpCMr.
