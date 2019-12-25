A Cody High School teacher has been named a state finalist for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
Cris Williams teaches science and was one of six Wyoming teachers named as a finalist.
“We’re hopeful that he can represent Wyoming,” CHS principal Jeremiah Johnston said. “It’s a pretty big honor. I think we have the best one out of all of them.”
PAEMST is the highest recognition K-12 mathematics, science or computer science teachers can receive in the U.S. Nominations and awards are facilitated by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and the National Science Foundation.
The other finalists are Aimee Kay, a 7-8 grade science teacher at Thermopolis Middle School; Cheryl Anderson, a math teacher at Midwest Schools in Natrona County; Jennifer Kelley, math teacher at Jackson Hole High School; Kristy Palmer, math and science teacher at Snowy Range Academy in Laramie; and Isaac VanDyke, who teaches math at Sheridan High School.
Each year, up to six finalists in each state are chosen for the award through a rigorous peer review process. The applications are forwarded to the National Science Foundation, where the final selection for the national Presidential Award is made. Enacted by Congress in 1983, the program authorizes the president to award 108 math and science teachers each year in recognition of their contribution to excellent teaching and learning.
Award recipients receive:
• A certificate signed by the President of the United States.
• A paid trip to Washington, D.C., to attend a series of recognition events and professional development opportunities.
• A $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation.
• An opportunity to build lasting partnerships with colleagues across the nation.
Nominations are currently open for the 2020 award cycle. Anyone – principals, teachers, parents, students or members of the general public – may nominate exceptional individuals who teach science, technology, engineering, mathematics and-or computer science in grades K-6 for this award.
The deadline for nominations is May 1. The nomination form should be completed early enough to ensure that the nominated teacher is given enough time to thoroughly prepare an application that reflects exemplary teaching prior to the application deadline.
