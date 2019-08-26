The 81st season of Cody Nite Rodeo concludes this week with $45,000 in prize money at stake during the three-day Finals at Stampede Park.
The top 10 finishers from the June-August regular season in each of nine events are qualified for the Thursday-Saturday competition.
The payout will be $5,000 per event.
“It gives those kids a chance to win a bunch of money at the end,” said Mo Betta stock contractor Maury Tate, the rodeo operator. “It’s a goal to have.
For a lot of them, it will be the first finals they’ve ever been in.”
Cody Nite Rodeo comes under the auspices of the Cody Stampede Board of Directors and co-president Mike Darby said the Finals are a special event.
“That purse is actually better than a lot of pro rodeos,” Darby said.
He added many entrants have their eyes on the prizes, making sure they qualify during the last month of the season.
“The competition is strong from those who want to get in,” Darby said. “It creates an electric atmosphere.”
Competition starts at 8 p.m. all three nights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.