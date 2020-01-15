Arine Lynette Perl, 44, has been identified by Cody police as the victim in last week’s shooting on the West Strip, that resulted in a standoff and the shooting suspect dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Perl was listed by the police as having no known address, although multiple people confirmed she had been living with Alton Wayne Carter in the camper at Parkway RV Campground and Trailer Village where he allegedly shot her in the ear Jan. 6.
After running to the Rodeo West gas station, Perl was taken by ambulance to West Park Hospital for treatment for nonlife-threatening injuries and has since been released.
The incident is still under investigation.
Perl has been documented as being in Cody as far back as 2013.
Carter, 76, last had a Mesquite, Texas, address. He had been staying at the campground since October and was a regular summer seasonal worker in town.
