Northwest College plans on expanding its medical curriculum with the help of Cody Regional Health.
With the partnership, Northwest College students receive quality education and practical training in a real medical environment, while Cody Regional Health gets to know promising local medical students.
In honor of their partnership through NWC’s Allied Health and Nursing programs, Northwest College officials attended the Jan. 29 West Park Hospital board meeting to talk about how they have been supported by CRH.
“We really wanted to thank you for hosting our clinical students and being able to utilize your space,” said Stefani Hicswa, NWC president. “As we expand our Allied Health and Nursing programs in Cody, we just know you’ll be a great partner. We were able to get accreditation approval because of your partnership.”
CRH CEO Doug McMillan thanked the NWC officials and said CRH leaders appeciate their mutually beneficial partnership.
“We’re just fortunate to have Northwest College working with us as an organization and providing the healthcare programs that they do,” McMillan said. “It helps our workplace as far as recruitment, and more importantly, it helps train local students and encourages them to stay and work locally in the professions they have an interest in.”
New hospitalist model
Hospital staff will be visiting Montana for a look at the telehospitalist model CRH is moving toward.
The contract with Sound Physician was approved in December and staff will have onsite meetings with Sound Physician. Chief Clinical Officer Keith Ungrund and six nurses recently took a trip to Miles City, Mont., to see its telehospitalist system and talk to the staff there about it. McMillan said the trips went very well, and contracts should be executed soon.
The model implementation is currently going through a transition phase, and officials are looking at an implementation date of June 1. West Park Hospital expects to have a full team of three, when they previously had four, full-time hospitialists execute their contracts with Sound soon.
“We’re excited to be moving forward with the telehospitalist system. We have a lot more information, reaching out to other hospitals who have used the system for many years.”
Health records
One of the big initiatives in West Park Hospital’s Management Action Plan for the year was to do an assessment of the current Electronic Health Record system, which for the last 20 years was provided by Meditech.
After having some issues with the last implementation of the software, trustees approved the assessment, which has since resulted with two potential deals with Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Health for them to host, or tie their EHR systems to, Cody Regional Health’s.
Billings Clinic, with the Cerner system, and St. Vincent Health, using Epic, will be analyzed side-by-side by the end of February and the results will be given to the EHR committee and, within a few months, staff will make a decision to either stick with Meditech or look to one of the two systems between Billings Clinic and St. Vincent.
Sexual harassment training
A presentation of the hospital’s new sexual harassment training was done by Carrie Douglas, Clinical Educator, and Laura Farnworth, Employee Health Nurse, to detail its success. According to Douglas, a lot more people engaged with the new training than with the older training, and after having trained 80% of the staff, the hope is to finish with 100% of the staff.
“It’s up-to-date, it’s current, it’s not stuck in the ’80s like a lot of previous trainings we’ve had,” Douglas said. “I’ve heard some staff grumbling, like ‘Been there, done that, where’s the paper where I sign,’ but I do think that they actually left with some more awareness and thoughts. So far, we’ve trained 72 managers and supervisors in 3-4 hour sessions, and then as of Monday, January 20, we’ve trained 452 of our employees.”
Douglas was also named Employee of the Month, not only due to her role in the training program, but because of her dedication to her job as a nurse.
Equipment replacement
Trustees approved replacing two 1997 Ford Aerostar vans used by plant operations, EVS staff and laundry staff, with a Chevy Traverse, at the cost $26,243. Staff are evaluating need for second vehicle.
