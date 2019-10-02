An agreement between JPK TR Cody, developer of the future Hampton Inn & Suites on Cody’s West Strip, and a neighboring property owner clears the way for construction to begin on the four-story franchise hotel.
John Koehler, representing JPK TR Cody, said construction should start this week. Barring unforeseen delays, the hope is to finish and open for business in 12-15 months.
“Depending on how construction goes, we’ll probably start the hiring process next summer,” he said of the 25-30 part-time and full-time anticipated hotel positions.
The compromise eliminates 19 parking spaces on the hotel property and addresses frontage road access.
On Sept. 24, the City of Cody Planning and Zoning Board approved changes to the Hampton Inn site plan that include removing all parking along the hotel’s north property boundary. This drops the original 112 total vehicle parking spots to 93 and reduces the number of disability parking spaces from six to four.
“The neighbor asked for additional modifications and the developer agreed to do so,” Todd Stowell, city planner, said.
Property to the east is owned by GordonJosh, a limited liability company composed of Gordon and Josh Allison.
Earlier in September P&Z members approved site plans for the 92-room Hampton Inn & Suites at 8 Southfork Road as submitted by JPK TR Cody, one of several family-run LLCs based in Aberdeen, S.D.
Koehler said they own about 35 hotels with most in the western United States.
The Cody Hampton Inn triangle-shaped property is at the intersection of West Yellowstone and Southfork Road near Stampede Park.
To determine how the hotel could impact highway traffic, the project first presented to Cody P&Z members in January was held up for months awaiting input from the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
During the summer JPK TR Cody obtained new traffic counts, reanalyzed the impacts and received conceptual approval from WYDOT for its proposed access plan.
Original site plans indicate vehicles would access the hotel off Southfork Road. The revised access plan involves moving the approach about 160 feet to the south and converting the inside, southbound lane to a turn lane. This moves the approach beyond the end of the existing access easement for the Allisons’ land to the east, which contains vacant church buildings.
One of 17 conditions for approval Sept. 10 was for the hotel owner to provide an updated access easement plan within 30 days.
Negotiations between the two property owners resulted in changes that mainly affect the layout and number of parking spaces, Stowell said in presenting proposed revisions to the P&Z.
The city parking ordinance recommends hotels have 1.1 space per rentable room for hotels, plus one space per hotel vehicle and three-fourth spaces per employee working the shift with the most employees.
Stowell said the formula would require 107 spaces for the Hampton Inn project.
Based on experience, staff believe the city’s hotel parking requirement is somewhat excessive, he said. And the 93 spaces proposed would still meet the Hampton Inn franchise standards of one space per guest room.
“It’s nice to have a little more room,” Stowell said. “But we feel (93 spaces) can be accepted.”
The amended site plan also provides a frontage road to the neighboring parcel. What was a 29-foot-wide aisle through the parking lot now becomes a 35-foot-wide frontage road. Any former parking space area not used by the frontage road will be landscaped.
