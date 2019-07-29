If approved, a pending land swap will mean new restrooms and improved fire protection for the historical buildings and artifacts at Old Trail Town on the West Strip.
The Museum of the Old West, owner of Old Trail Town, wants to install a new water main to serve the popular tourist attraction at 1831 Demaris that consists of 27 authentic buildings dated 1879-1901.
The plan is to correct a longstanding property encroachment issue by trading property, city planner Todd Stowell said.
Specifically, the Museum of the Old West wants a 2,001-square-foot triangle-shaped area of city land that extends into the Old Trail Town pedestrian entrance. In return, it has offered to give the city a strip of land equal in size.
Neither parcel contains buildings.
In a preliminary step, the three entities involved – the City of Cody, landowner; Friends of Park County History, lessee; and the Museum of the Old West – have spelled out details in a memorandum of understanding.
City council members recently approved the memorandum. The action does not approve the property trade.
Before spending time and money, the Museum of the Old West wanted an MOU, Stowell said.
The document simply outlines the intent to conduct the process, he said.
The property trade will require amending the city’s lease contract with Friends of Park County History. Plus, exchanging city property requires a public notice and hearing and a boundary line adjustment, Stowell explained.
In the MOU, assuming the trade occurs, the Museum nonprofit agrees to install a new 8-inch waterline and hydrant within the Demaris Street city right of way within three months after the last deed to adjust the boundary line is filed, and as weather and contractor schedules permit. The new water main will extend from near West Yellowstone north to Old Trail Town.
In the agreement, the Museum of the Old West takes responsibility for all costs to install the waterline except for the street overlay.
The city will allow a temporary surface patch until the city can complete an asphalt overlay.
At the July 16 council meeting, Stowell said Demaris is falling apart.
“The city agrees to do the asphalt overlay, so we will end up with a nice surface,” he said.
That cost is built into the current public works budget. Once installed, the city will own and maintain the waterline up to and including the hydrant.
In a written summary, Stowell said the city does not yet have property appraisals.
“Although they are of the same size, they may not be exactly the same value,” he wrote. “However, state law only requires the values to be disclosed for a property trade involving the city, not that they exactly match.”
James Covert, representing the Museum, spoke at the council meeting.
“It’s been a long endeavor between Old Trail Town and Friends of Park County,” he said. “We’re happy we’ve gotten this far.”
Initially, there was no fire protection at Old Trail Town, he said. There is an old 1-inch waterline now.
Covert said a new water main is important due to the risk of grass fire. He noted the need to redesign public restrooms and a gift shop to adequately blend with the old townsite.
Powell resident David Reetz, president of Friends of Park County History, also attended the council meeting.
“We appreciate the city’s cooperation in preserving an important part of Park County history,” he said.
Covert and Reetz both said their respective boards are in unanimous agreement and that both entities will benefit from the trade.
