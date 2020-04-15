For nearly a month the Cody Department of Workforce Services office has been flooded with newly unemployed or furloughed workers due to the shutdowns in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many have been asking about the expanded benefits available in the multibillion dollar bill approved by Congress in March. Those benefits aren’t yet available, but now the state has a better idea of when they will be.
The Department of Workforce Services announced Tuesday it intends to begin accepting unemployment insurance applications from those individuals who qualify for some of the benefits included in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act by the end of the week of April 27, if not sooner.
Congress passed the CARES Act at the end of March, and DWS has been working to create a system to administer the funds to Wyoming workers who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19.
“The CARES Act expands unemployment benefits to many people who would not otherwise have been covered,” said Holly McKamey Simoni, DWS Workforce Programs administrator. “This will be a great help to the people of Wyoming, and we are thankful for the work of Sens. Enzi and Barrasso and Rep. Cheney in getting the act passed.
“Governor Gordon signed the agreement that authorized Wyoming to receive the funds immediately, but we had to wait for guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor before building a system from the ground up to administer the funding.”
The CARES Act includes:
• Increased unemployment insurance compensation benefits: This emergency benefit provides most individuals an emergency increase in traditional unemployment insurance benefits of $600 per week through July 26.
This increase will be added automatically to claims that qualify. There is no need to apply for this benefit. These payments, and the back-pay for those who qualified between March 29 and the date the benefits are paid, will be processed beginning the end of the week of April 27, if not sooner.
• Pandemic unemployment assistance: This emergency benefit provides up to 39 weeks of unemployment insurance benefits to people not otherwise eligible for regular unemployment, including the self-employed and those who have exhausted their regular and extended benefits. DWS fully intends to begin processing applications for PUA claims by the end of the week of April 27.
• Pandemic emergency unemployment compensation: This benefit provides an additional 13 weeks of emergency unemployment insurance for people who remain unemployed after they have exhausted their traditional unemployment benefits.
DWS is working to create the system necessary to implement the PEUC, and a notification will be posted on wyomingworkforce.org when this system is open and ready for applications. Payments will be retroactive to March 29 for those who qualified before the system becomes open.
DWS will post an update on its website at wyomingworkforce.org when the system is opened for claimants who qualify for CARES benefits. Notices also will be sent to the media as well as posted on the department’s Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn profiles.
CARES claimants will be able to file UI claims online at wyui.wyo.gov as soon as the system is in place.
Claimants using the online system may need to reset their PIN or passwords. Those needing to do so should send an email to: dwscspui.benefits@wyo.gov and include their name, the last four digits of their social security number, and their phone number.
For more information on unemployment insurance benefits, visit: wyomingworkforce.org/workers/ui/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.