When Cody High School senior Paul Lovera visited his relatives in Italy last summer he saw a country far removed from the one now in the midst of a deadly crisis.
When it comes to the Italian side of his family, Lovera may be closest to his cousin Francesco Marrocco, 16, a high school junior who lives in downtown Rome. The two have been video chatting a few times a week during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“(I) want to stay in touch. I hope they’re safe,” Lovera said.
Italy has been one of the hardest hit countries from the virus, with 19,899 deaths and 156,363 infections. Italy, with a 60-million population, had recorded more deaths than the U.S. until late last week.
“For us, it’s kind of like war,” Marrocco said during a recent video chat.
Like many others around the world, Marrocco first viewed the disease with skepticism before the lockdowns, but seeing the sheer immensity of fatalities changed his outlook.
Thankfully for him it is a 6-hour drive from the virus epicenter in northern Italy to Rome, a city of 2.8 million that has logged only 238 deaths from COVID-19 in its entire Lazio region. The region of Lombardy has 10,238 deaths.
Marrocco said a friend’s grandmother passed away from the virus, but beyond that he has remained rather untouched from the virus’ worst effects.
However, that’s not to say his life hasn’t been significantly altered by the contagion.
Marrocco said the only time people are allowed to be outside in Rome is to either get groceries and medicine or take a once-daily walk within 500 meters of their home. If people fail to comply, they are fined.
His father, an employee at a cell phone store, has been unable to work during the lockdown.
“He’s kind of upset,” Marrocco said.
When Lovera visited last summer, the two explored a city rich in culture and history.
In many ways Rome is a walking museum, defined by its dense, historic corridors and sculptures dotting nearly every corner, many thousands of years old. Like Cody, the city thrives on tourism, with nine million tourists visiting on average per year.
“It’s basically destroyed our economy,” Marrocco said of the pandemic.
He and his friends often roam the ancient cobblestone streets and hang out at the city’s restaurants and fountains to pass the time. But with the self-isolation rules in place Marrocco feels that he has lost a piece of his Roman identity.
“They take such a pride in their art and their statues and everything else that’s there,” Lovera said. “It’s the culture.”
House-bound adaptations
But Marrocco holds no resentment toward the self-isolation order and actually thinks this crisis has made him more patriotic.
“We think that it’s working,” he said. “I feel more Italian than ever before because we’re all united for the bigger cause.”
Housebound for the past two weeks and unable to attend school since March 8, Marrocco, like Cody students, has been doing his schooling online. Ironically, he said it has made him a better student.
“You just do homework and aren’t able to do anything else,” he said. “I’ve studied much more.”
In addition to chats with Lovera, Marrocco has also been able to video chat frequently with his friends.
“But it’s not the same,” he said. “Italians, we move our hands a lot and touch people when we’re talking to them.”
Sacrifice for the
greater good
As far as dealing with the possibility of losing their civil freedoms temporarily, he said Italians contrast from Americans.
“We’re not as passionate about our freedoms as you guys are which I admire personally,” Marrocco said. “Here, when our president told us we should stay at home for a few days people did not really care. (They were a little annoyed not) because their freedom was taken away but just because they didn’t want to stay at home.”
Italy now appears to have turned a tide when it comes to containing the virus, as officials there recently recorded the lowest single-day death rate due to COVID-19 in more than two weeks.
“We’re all kind of more optimistic because we see the end,” Marrocco said. “We can see the light.
“When we go out we might still have to wear gloves and a mask, but at least we’ll be able to go out.”
A few weeks ahead of the U.S. in its virus development, Marrocco has advice from the future.
“Stay at home because like, by staying at home in a month, we went from being the most infected country … but it is slowly decreasing,” Marrocco. “It’s something that requires a little effort to do because obviously everyone wants to go outside.”
Plans were in the works for Lovera to visit his cousin for a full month this summer and to travel to an Italian countryside manor with the family, but now they are canceled.
Similar in age and interests, the two have built an international bond founded on familial love. Due to the 5,461 mile distance between the two, the opportunities they have to spend time together are far and fleeting.
“Honestly, it sucks because we started this thing where we wanted to see each other every summer,” Lovera said. “It sucks because I won’t get to see him for at least a year.”
