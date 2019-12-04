County clerks are urging Wyoming residents to celebrate the state’s 150th anniversary of women’s suffrage by registering to vote.
“On Dec. 10, 1869, the Wyoming territorial legislature passed the first law in the United States permanently guaranteeing women the right to vote and hold office,” said Linda Fritz, Crook County Clerk and president of the County Clerks Association of Wyoming.
“We enjoyed those rights 50 years before the 19th Amendment gave women the right to vote nationally. That’s something to celebrate,” she said.
“County clerks are the chief election officers of their counties. We encourage all citizens to honor the anniversary of Wyoming women’s suffrage by exercising their right to vote. The first step in voting is registration and we urge all those who are eligible to register to visit their county or town clerk.”
In order to register, a person must be a resident of Wyoming, U.S. citizen, 18 years of age by the date of the election, not adjudicated mentally incompetent, and have voting restored if convicted of a felony.
Registrants must produce a valid Wyoming driver’s license and if they do not have one, other government-issued identification such a Wyoming identification card, driver’s license from another state, student ID, or military ID.
The 2020 primary election is Aug. 18 and early voting begins July 2. The general election is Nov. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.