Several cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among residents and staff of a long-term care facility in Washakie County over the last few days, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Officials have so far identified five cases among staff members and four among residents of Worland Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Lab testing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory confirmed most of the known cases, with more results pending.
While the concern involving the facility began after testing of staff members who were ill and sought medical care, it is unclear at this time how the virus was introduced among the staff and residents, or how many of the newly confirmed cases are experiencing symptoms.
The response so far has included attempted sample collection from all employees and residents with the help of facility staff. Follow up activities will likely include a visit to the facility from WDH staff for consultation and situation review, staff and patient interviews and more testing.
Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH, emphasized the protection of older Wyoming residents of long-term care facilities such as nursing homes and assisted living centers has been the department’s top concern and priority throughout the pandemic.
“We know the residents of these places are among the most vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19 and we have seen terrible situations occur in other nursing homes across the country,” she said. “We also recognize that the nature of long-term care facilities can make it very challenging to control the spread of the virus once it’s been introduced into a specific location.”
Current nursing home guidelines strictly limit visitors or non-essential healthcare personnel. “We believe this policy has been helpful in Wyoming over the last couple of months, but, the risk of potential exposure through staff and patients still exists,” Harrist said.
COVID-19 can be transmitted by infected people who don’t yet have symptoms. Disease symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after virus exposure and include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.
Harrist said this situation should serve as reminder that everyone should still take precautions to avoid becoming ill with the virus or passing it along to others. “Unfortunately, this virus is still among us,” she said.
Cases
The number of coronavirus cases detected in Wyoming since the illness was first detected here in March grew by seven on Sunday to total 566. All were detected in Washakie County.
Fremont County had 202 cases; Laramie County had 119; Teton County had 69; Natrona County had 43; Campbell had 16; Sweetwater had 16; Converse had 14; Washakie had 13; Sheridan had 12; Johnson and Lincoln had 11; Albany had nine; Uinta had eight; Carbon had seven; Crook had five, Goshen had four, and Big Horn and Hot Springs had two. Niobrara, Park and Sublette counties each had one case.
The number of recoveries among both those with confirmed cases of coronavirus and those with suspected cases since the virus was first discovered also grew slightly on Friday to total 496. The number includes 360 recoveries among those with confirmed cases and 136 among those with probable cases.
The number of active cases in Wyoming as of Friday was 207. The number is reached by adding the number of confirmed and probable cases — 172 — and then subtracting the total number of recoveries and the seven deaths caused by the illness.
