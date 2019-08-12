GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — Firefighters in part of Wyoming worry the danger of wildfires could increase after wet spring and summer weather.
The wet weather encouraged lush growth on northeast Wyoming’s grasslands.
Campbell County Fire Department Operations Chief J.R. Fox says it doesn’t take many hot, dry days to dry out vegetation. He’s especially concerned about heavy growth of sweet clover.
Fox told the Gillette News-Record on Friday fire danger remains moderate.
