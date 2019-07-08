A Pahaska Teepee employee from New Hampshire died last week of an apparent drowning in the North Fork of the Shoshone River.
Susan Hartley, 56, of Chichester, N.H., was found Wednesday afternoon by fellow employees from the resort. She was in the Shoshone River about one-half mile downstream from Pahaska.
Hartley was last seen at the resort on July 2 at 3 p.m. When she didn’t report for work at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, fellow employees began searching for her. They eventually found her backpack and walking stick underneath the US 14-16-20 West bridge that crosses the Shoshone River just east of Pahaska. Because of the circumstances, the Park County Sheriff’s Office was notified and at 11 a.m., the decision was made to activate search and rescue.
SAR deployed ground search units as well as a canine team. Before they could reach the scene, workers from Pahaska discovered Hartley’s body in the river directly across from the Pahaska Trailhead. SAR then deployed its swift water team to recover her body. The river was swollen and moving rapidly from the spring runoff.
The SAR swift water team entered the river at 3-Mile Campground at 1:15 p.m. and floated to Hartley’s location. They then evacuated her body downstream and turned it over to county coroner Tim Power. Although the exact cause of death is pending an autopsy, there were no apparent signs of foul play and Power has preliminarily ruled Hartley drowned.
(1) comment
why is this breaking news, it has been on the site nearly a week?
