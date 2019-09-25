Wyoming Game and Fish recently trapped and moved two grizzly bears for displaying dangerous behavior.
The decisions for the actions were made by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and with the cooperation of the Shoshone National Forest.
On Sept. 20, an adult male grizzly was relocated from private land northwest of Thermopolis to the Fox Creek drainage about 50 miles northwest of Cody.
That bear was killing cattle.
Two days later, a second bear, a sub-adult male, was captured and transferred to the Mormon Creek drainage about five miles from the East Entrance to Yellowstone National Park.
In that case the young bear was displaying habituated behavior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.