After a two-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cody City Hall reopened to the public on Monday.
The decision follows Gov. Mark Gordon’s new orders effective May 15-31 issued Wednesday. The orders relax restrictions in Wyoming while retaining practices that limit potential exposure to and avoid transmission of the novel coronavirus.
Community Development Office personnel encourage people seeking building, engineering and planning services to use a working area in the hall adjacent to the office. Call (307) 527-7511 to make appointments when needed.
Hand sanitizer placed at City Hall entrances are for citizens’ use. People are encouraged to limit interaction with city staff when possible and to practice social distancing. They are encouraged to still make payments using the dropbox outside City Hall, online through the city website or over the telephone.
To lessen the risk of contracting the virus and spreading it to city staff, residents are encouraged to wear face masks. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should not enter.
City leaders are asking city employees to continue to practice social distancing and to use hand sanitizer when entering City Hall. Wearing a mask is optional but preferred.
Signs will be posted in areas that will remain off limits to the public such as the breakroom and restrooms in the main administrative area. Other areas may be restricted to personnel working in City Hall.
Rec center open
The Cody Rec Center, restricted to members only, will remain operating in the limited capacity it has over the past two weeks.
Staff will continue to follow public health restrictions and requirements for gyms and exercise areas, racquetball courts and swimming pools. Call (307) 587-0400.
Rec center pools are open Monday-Friday, 6 a.m.-5:45 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday, noon-5:45.
The therapy pool is restricted to two people, one on each end.
The main pool has a capacity of eight with one swimmer per lane. Youths 13-16 may swim in a lane next to a parental guardian.
Three groups of up to six people in the same household may use the leisure pool, which is sectioned into three areas. Children must remain under direct supervision of a parent or guardian.
Staff is working out details to be able to hold the summer youth program Kidz on the Move and parents can register at the rec center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.