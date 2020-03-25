In Week 4 of the Cody Improvements Project, two-lanes of traffic will continue on the south side of Sheridan along several blocks in downtown Cody.
The road rehabilitation project, funded by the Wyoming Department of Transportation, was supposed to switch sides this week until a concrete issue arose that will delay contractors’ ability to pour concrete in those sections where deteriorating concrete has been removed.
To keep workers busy, prime contractor S&S Builders will continue moving east with demolition work in front of businesses on the north side of Sheridan.
“We will stay on the north side and work our way to 14th,” Cody Beers, WYDOT spokesperson, said at a Tuesday morning public update meeting outside The Irma.
Originally the Week 4 plan was to return to the intersection of 10th and Sheridan, block traffic on the south side and direct two-way traffic along the north side. Work was to continue along the south half of Sheridan from 10th-14th streets before it returned to the north half for further concrete demo and replacement.
Construction will stop short of the 14th and Sheridan intersection. All sidewalks remain open to pedestrians.
With an interruption in the concrete-pour schedule, the change is needed to keep work flowing.
“Otherwise we’d have had to shut down for four days,” Todd Frost, WYDOT resident engineer, said.
Scheduling issues arose when the concrete supplier ran short of fly ash – a concrete additive – and truck drivers ran out of road hours. Trucks have been sent to Craig, Colo., for more fly ash. In the meantime, to keep the project moving, S&S Builders decided to keep its work zone on the north side of Sheridan.
The 10th Street-Sheridan intersection outside China Town Buffet and The Meatery is now open, signaling the first reopening since the road rehabilitation project began March 3. While that should have meant a return to normal customer volumes as drivers again have convenient access to those restaurants, statewide orders issued March 19-20 have closed restaurants to walk-in customers in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus in Cody.
On Tuesday, Kurt Countryman, S&S project manager, said the hope is to open 11th Street to traffic on Thursday and then close the 13th block of Sheridan.
Next week, they expect to open 12th Street and close 14th, also along Sheridan’s north half, he said.
S&S Builders does not expect recent changes to impact the end result.
“Although the schedule’s different, we will complete (the job) at the same time,” Countryman said, referencing the June 15 first-phase deadline.
Contractors continue to work 7 a.m. until dark, six days per week.
To practice social distancing in response to health officials’ recommendations regarding the pandemic, WYDOT has moved its weekly public update meetings outdoors. People are welcome to attend each Tuesday at 10 a.m. on The Irma’s porch off 12th Street.
“We will continue to meet as long as people show up,” Beers said.
