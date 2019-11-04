The Educational Trust Committee at Christ Episcopal Church and the Park County Library has arranged a panel discussion on mental health.
The November panel is Mental Health Challenges in Park County: A Conversation.
The event will take place 10 a.m.-noon Thursday and again 7-9 p.m. The presentations will be 90 minutes, with 30 minutes for discussion afterwards. Both sessions will take place in the bistro space at the Cody Library.
Child care will be available in the children’s room of the library at the evening session.
The sessions will address the following questions in regard to mental health in Park County:
• What are we doing well?
• What isn’t being done well?
• What are the biggest needs?
• What aren’t we doing at all?
The panel is comprised of Peg Montieth, Park 6 school district educator; Krista Blough, psychiatric nurse practitioner, Brett Martin, therapist at Cody Regional Health, Dr. Shaun Balch, therapist at Yellowstone Behavioral Health Center; and Sara Murray, Board Chair of Park County National Alliance on Mental Illness.
A panel discussion will continue next spring with five weeks of specific topics related to mental health, also sponsored by Christ Episcopal Church, Park County Library and Healthy Park County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.