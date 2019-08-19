For the fiscal year that started July 1, the Shoshone Recreation District Board has committed $282,218 in grants to local nonprofit organizations that provide recreational activities for people within the Cody School District.
Grants help with expenses such as insurance, equipment and playing field rental or use. Generally, the SRD does not fund wages, contract labor or scholarships, but it does provide money to improve facilities used for recreation.
Most of its projected $410,000 revenue for fiscal year 2019-2020 comes from one mill levy of the Cody School District’s 25 mills.
Each year the SRD dedicates 32 percent of its mill levy revenue to the City of Cody for Rec Center operations, or roughly $131,200 in FY 19-20. The specific amount will depend on actual property tax values.
In its new budget, the SRD set aside $115,000 for large public projects such as an outdoor pickleball court and the Mentock Park splash pad now under construction.
Another $40,000 is to help the city pay for a new aquatics and filtration system for the therapy and leisure pools at the Cody Rec Center.
“Developing and maintaining projects are important, and the SRD encourages development of adequate facilities and park improvements,” the budget narrative reads.
The SRD board maintains a $200,000-$250,000 reserve. Should the district receive no additional revenue or annual funding, the carryover would fund one more year of program services and projects. The amount is expected to provide organizations at least 12 months to develop new strategies to continue with their mission.
Grants approved for July 1-June 30:
• American Legion and Cody Cubs baseball – batting cage nets, pitching nets, portable batting cage, field rent, $15,000
• Cody Youth baseball – Uniforms for all age groups, baseballs and other gear as necessary, field rent, $8,000.
• Girls Softball Association – Bags, catcher’s equipment, ball, face masks and tees; insurance; field fees; ASA registration-insurance, $4,500.
• Yellowstone Fire Soccer – Keeper gear, other supplies, medical, etc., player shelters, field fees, $4,350.
• Senior Citizens Council on Aging – Exercise bands and weights, weight and full-body movement and massage therapy classes, $2,949.
• Cody Kountry Aquatic – Swim lane rent and facility fees, $6,000.
• Yellowstone Recreations Sleeping Giant and North Absaroka Ski Patrol – Rental fleet upgrades, ski bus lease, Mountain Sports radios, groomer fuel, $16,550.
• Park County Nordic Ski Association – Insurance, $2,007
• Absaroka Figure Skating – Riley Arena ice rent, $5,000.
• Park County Youth Hockey – Safety equipment and training tools, ice fees, Zamboni, $10,000.
• Ice and community events, Riley-Park County Arena – Locker rooms-paint, benches, doors, $13,682.
• Cody Recreation Foundation – Administration, scholarships, splash pad operations and maintenance if annual costs exceed $7,500 donor contribution, $25,000.
• Bright Futures Mentoring – Promotional signs and printed invitations for each student grades 5-8, youth program in partnership with recreation center for after school program, $2,000.
• Cody Soroptimist – Run for Hope chip timing fee, insurance, $1,350.
• Cody Tennis Association – Trophies and awards, tennis balls, insurance, $2,455.
• Cody Stampede Parade Committee – July 2-4 parades, insurance, housing for high school marching bands, $2,500.
• Special Olympics Cody team – Assessment fees, $3,000.
• Dano Youth Camp – Printing 100 calendars, 400 T-shirts, inReach Systems for two camps, $5,300.
• City of Cody – Fitness equipment, $15,000. City to match $15,000.
• City of Cody rec program expenses – New programs, senior programs, gym balls and miscellaneous equipment, fitness equipment, Teen Recreation Advisory Committee, $11,950.
• City of Cody – Aquatic programing expenses, $4,000.
• City of Cody – 2020 summer concert sponsorship, $4,000.
• City of Cody – free swim lessons for grades 2-3, $5,000.
• City of Cody – Marketing, $6,000.
• City of Cody – Rec Center wi-fi, $1,000.
• Olive Glenn & Country Club and Golf Course – Covers to fully cover all 19 greens, irrigation blowout compressor rental, parts for equipment and irrigation, $17,000.
• Cody Pride Softball – Net for new batting cage, insurance, field rent, $3,650.
• Cody Warriors Lacrosse Club – Gear, including pads, bags, helmets, sticks, scorekeeping and stats materials, including technology to assist in player stats, etc., insurance, rental of field from school district for practices and tournaments, association field fees and facility rental for games, $3,500.
• Wild West Paddle Club and River Fest – Game and Fish aquatic invasive species stickers, insurance, complex rental fee for River Fest $50; Porta Potties for River Fest, $1,375.
• Cody Country Art League – Paint, paper and general art supplies, insurance, $2,500.
• Cody Medical Foundation – Beck Lake Challenge food for lunch, insurance, facility fee for Beck Lake Lions Park, $1,500.
• Rocky Mountain Dance Theatre – “Nutcracker” production Wynona Thompson Auditorium rent, $2,000.
• Cody Archery Club, target replacement, $3,200.
• Park County School District 6 – Wynona Thompson Auditorium sound system upgrade, $30,000.
• Park County Pedalers – Insurance, $1,000.
• Studio Theatre at Cody Center of Performing Arts – Facility rent for summer programming, $3,000.
• Cody Commerce Foundation – 2020 July Fourth Cody fireworks, $5,000.
• Heart Mountain Dressage Club – Show and clinic arena rental, $900.
• East Yellowstone Chapter of Trout Unlimited and Cody Optimists Club, Kids Fishing Day and Derby – Fishing rod and reel sets, fly rods, tackle boxes, fishing nets, bobbers, hooks, goodie bags and cases of bottled water for participant, newspaper advertising, $3,000.
• Yellowstone Quake Hockey – Learn to play with Quake hockey ice time and skate rental for clinics and free skates, $2,000.
• Cody Racquetball Club – Tournament sweats for participants, $1,000.
• Unanticipated future needs, $25,000.
