Black Hills Energy recently announced plans to donate $375,000 to coronavirus relief efforts across its eight-state service area, including $30,500 in Wyoming. This investment is supported by its electric and gas subsidiary serving the state as well as the Black Hills Corporation Foundation, the charitable arm of Black Hills Energy.
As the impact of the coronavirus grows, Black Hills Energy’s top priority is the continued safety of its customers, employees and communities. After assessing the growing needs in communities it serves, Black Hills Energy designated $375,000 for immediate relief efforts in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.
Black Hills Energy has identified food insecurity as an essential need in Wyoming and allocated $10,000 for immediate relief efforts through the Wyoming First Lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative.
Additionally, it offers assistance options for customers who may be financially impacted by COVID-19, including 12-month payment arrangements and budget billing, as well as temporary suspension of nonpayment disconnections.
Visit blackhillsenergy.com for more information about these and other programs.
