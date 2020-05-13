With the start of nighttime grinding to smooth surfaces, roadwork in downtown Cody will take place around the clock for the next several days.
Robinson Grinding & Profiling of Gillette was scheduled to start grinding at 10th Street and move east on Wednesday.
“It will take a couple of days to do two blocks,” said Ed Epperson, S&S superintendent, at the weekly Tuesday public meeting outside the Irma.
S&S holds the $4.93 million project contract with the Wyoming Department of Transportation that calls for a two-month break in construction to accommodate the town’s typically high summer visitation.
Rather than try to adjust work to accommodate a delayed tourist season due to the coronavirus pandemic as proposed a few weeks ago, WYDOT has decided to stick with the original schedule.
Epperson said Phase 1 work on Sheridan from the 10th street intersection to just past 14th and Sheridan remains on schedule for June 15 completion.
“We’ll be on 14th the last week, and then come back in August,” Epperson said.
Phase 2, set to start Aug. 24, will begin at Alger and 17th and move northward to Sheridan. It will meet up with 14th where Phase 1 ends.
“The mayor and chamber executive director want us to stay with the original plan,” said Cody Beers, WYDOT spokesman. “We’re OK with that. (Contractors) have plenty of other stuff to do.”
The grinding process, expected to take 4-5 days, involves noisy, large equipment. To avoid disruption during daytime business activity, the plan is for a 9 p.m. setup with work starting at about 10.
“Vibration’s not the issue,” Todd Frost, WYDOT resident engineer, said. “It’s the noise.
Only one intersection will be closed at a time as the grinder passes through, resulting in the first rolling intersection closures at 10th and 11th.
It’s another reason for nighttime operations.
“If they’re done with 10th, then they’ll close 11th,” Frost said. “We wouldn’t be able to do that in the daytime.”
Sheridan will remain open to traffic, which will be carried in one lane each direction on one side of the street while grinding is proceeding on the other half of the street.
There will be no parking on Sheridan through the work zone during grinding.
Subcontractor Rollinger Companies will follow grinding with saw and seal work.
Other project notes:
• Work is proceeding from 12th through 13th streets on the south side of Sheridan.
• Plans were for S&S Builders to reopen the southside intersection of 12th Street and Sheridan Avenue on Wednesday evening, weather permitting.
Concrete pouring for ADA ramps outside the Irma and Annie’s Soda Saloon planned for Monday was delayed somewhat due to snow.
• The south intersection of 13th and Sheridan will remain closed this week.
Rehabilitation work consists of removal and replacement of damaged concrete pavement; curb, gutter and sidewalk and removal and replacement of ADA ramps.
Except during grinding, traffic will be directed along the north half of the street. The work zone speed limit is 20 miles per hour.
Streetside parking for some businesses remains an issue. At the public meeting, The Village Shoppe owner Cherie Fisher said side street parking is congested with all parking spots taken.
“People can’t get to our store,” she said. “We have customers who just can’t walk that far.”
She asked that people remain conscientious about the situation.
