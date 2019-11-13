Some 85 percent of the 4,000 visitors surveyed in Yellowstone National Park in 2018 categorized their experiences as being good or excellent.
Two-thirds of those responding to surveys were first-time visitors to the nation’s oldest national park and checked off boxes of pleasure for its scenery, wildlife, the thermal features and to experience a wild place.
Results of two surveys conducted by the University of Montana Institute for Tourism Recreation Research and private Otak Inc., RRC Associates, were released by the National Park Service last week.
One survey focused on overall Park experience. The other was site-specific at individual attractions.
As annual attendance at Yellowstone has jumped in recent years to a level of about 4.2 million per year, there has been concern expressed about how many people the Park’s 2.2 million acres can comfortably and safely accommodate.
There have even been suggestions that buses could substitute for family cars from surrounding communities such as Cody.
Superintendent Cam Sholly has previously said he does not believe Yellowstone faces a crisis now – though that could change if attendance mushrooms to something on the order of 5 million people a year. At the same time he has noted some services are being stretched thin.
In connection with this report, Sholly said, “This study gives us very actionable information on how we can better manage and plan for increasing visitation in Yellowstone.”
He added that “there is no question that increasing visitation levels are having higher impacts on resources, our staff and infrastructure, and our gateway communities.”
Some overall findings of the study: large number of visitors rated their experiences good to excellent; those who felt crowded or a lack of parking ran into the problem at Midway Geyser Basin and Fairy Falls (the parking lot was closed for part of the survey period); Old Faithful and Canyon Village seemed capable of handing large crowds; even if there are traffic jams at selected times, most visitors do not seem to be frustrated by traffic; first-time visitors were more tolerant towards any backups than repeat customers.
Looking ahead, several road improvement projects, some underway already, such as the Fishing Bridge-Indian Pond area after entering the Park from the East Entrance, and other new ones, such as the North Entrance expansion, will start in 2020.
Also still on the radar, the report stated, is “an evaluation of the feasibility of local shuttle systems,” including a West Yellowstone to Old Faithful route and a Canyon Village shuttle.
This would be an examination of the suggested bus options for the future in lieu of letting everyone drive into the Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.