Cody went from 63 degrees Friday to the 20s and 30s Saturday, as the area received between 2 to 3 inches of snow.
Meeteetse had 4 inches of snow and Powell had 1 inch.
The change in temperature led to slick roads during the weekend.
This week will bring more snow and cold to Montana, Wyoming and Colorado.
Snow fell throughout the region from a system that swept through over the weekend and continued to bring snow, mainly in Colorado on Monday.
The National Weather Service says another round of snowfall and bitter cold will sweep through the region, starting Monday in Montana and spreading into Wyoming and Colorado Monday night and Tuesday.
Temperatures in Cody were expected to be in the teens Tuesday.
Hazardous travel conditions exist in all three states from the first system.
Interstate 80 in southern Wyoming between Laramie and Rawlins was closed Sunday afternoon and reopened Monday morning.
The snow also delayed and cancelled some flights at Denver International Airport.
(AP contributed to this report)
