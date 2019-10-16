A former Cody resident has been charged with attempting and conspiring to deliver meth and manufacturing or delivering meth, felonies carrying up to 40 years in prison and $50,000 in fines. Zachary Mundahl, 39, is accused of being involved in the Bill Lee meth ring in the region, November 2017-February 2018.
Mundahl was found with meth in his vehicle when arrested in Carbon County, Mont., in February 2018. When questioned one month later, Mundahl allegedly admitted to his involvement and to the existence of Lee’s operation. He said they had made plans for him to start obtaining pound quantities of meth for him to redistribute in Billings, and that he traded Lee guns for meth.
Bentley faces meth
conspiracy charges
A Powell resident is facing up to 40 years in prison and $50,000 in fines for conspiring to deliver a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Lee Bentley is accused of being involved in the Bill Lee meth ring in early 2018.
After being apprehended, Lee told agents Bentley had supplied him a box that Lee would attach to the underside of his truck for transporting meth. He also said Bentley had purchased ounce quantities of meth from him to sell. Bentley declined to talk with authorities during the investigation.
Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations agents intercepted conversations between Bill Lee and his wife Wendy Lee, in which Lee discussed losing the box.
“Wendy believed if it (the box) had hit the ground, it broke open. B. Lee told Wendy ‘no way’ and that the box was bulletproof and would be in one piece,” agent Chris Wallace wrote in the affidavit report. “Wendy stated to B. Lee, ‘that sucks.’ B. Lee stated, “Yeah just a little bit.’”
Four days later, investigators found the box near Deaver with meth inside.
