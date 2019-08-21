Between construction, summer school and kindergarten readiness, the Cody School District’s buildings were never quiet during the summer.
This week the schools are getting a lot busier as teachers dive back into classrooms and other staff in to offices to prepare for the students return next Tuesday.
Teachers were able to return to classrooms Tuesday, giving them a week to prepare.
At the high school, work was still being done on the front of the building. But facilities director Terry Gardenhire told trustees he’d be working to ensure front staff and principals could get into their office within the next day or so.
This year there are 390 employees in the district, with a handful of classified positions still open. All certified positions are filled, a victory for the human resources department.
Director Chynna Singer said even with a late resignation they were able to fill all 21 spots, where last year they entered the school year with one certified position still open.
“We’ve had a very busy summer at central office,” she said.
There are still five classified positions open, including a couple of backup bus drivers and a paraeducator position at Valley School. Twenty-two have been filled.
There are 216 certified and 174 classified employees.
And with the inclusion of student trustee Danny Deming, a senior at Cody High School, a full board also looked forward a week beforehand to the new school year.
Deming said he’s just happy he doesn’t have homework yet.
“I’m counting my blessings,” he said.
Stefani Bell was happy to see activities start up.
“It’s fun to watch the kids get back into their activities,” she said, having just attended swim practice. “I’m just excited for school. It’s going to be a great one.”
She’s one of a number of parents seeing children go back to school.
“I’m looking forward to school starting,” trustee Karen Schipfmann-Nielson said. “So are my children – just kidding.”
Chair Jenni Rosencranse was in a different place.
“My kids are ready,” she said. “I’m not.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.