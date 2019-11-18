Entries for the 2019 Christmas Stroll in downtown Cody need to be turned in to the Cody Chamber of Commerce by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The parade theme this year is Trail of Lights.
Participants need to arrive at 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 to the Cody Chamber parking lot to receive a lineup number.
Lineup will take place on 9th Street next to the Chamber.
The parade will begin at 6 and will move East on Sheridan Avenue between 9th Street to 14th Street.
Read application form for complete details. Form available at business.codychamber.org/events/details/cody-cowboy-christmas-and-lighted-parade-6212.
This year parade entries are encouraged to return to the main street after the parade concludes to park in the middle of the road for the Christmas Stroll so families can take photos with floats.
