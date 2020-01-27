The Wyoming Outdoor Council and Greater Yellowstone Coalition are teaming up for a discussion about conservation legislation at the upcoming 2020 Wyoming State Legislature.
At the 5-7 p.m. Friday event at Trailhead, staff from both groups will discuss bills to watch for during the upcoming legislative session, which begins Feb. 10. Topics may include state and public lands, environmental quality, wildlife, energy and more.
This event is open to the public, and beer and light refreshments will be provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.