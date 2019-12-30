Increasing the City of Cody’s future Beacon Hill treated water tank elevation on paper will cost extra now. But the late-stage design change is expected to reap financial savings over time.
Initially, the tank elevation was set according to Federal Aviation Administration guidelines. Now the FAA has approved a variance request to increase the tank elevation by 17 feet above its 5,252-foot cap on condition a red obstruction light is installed at the tank’s highest point.
The Yellowstone Regional Airport Board has backed the variance as well.
Phillip Bowman, city public works director, recently told city council members matching the new 1-million-gallon water tank height to the city’s 2-million-gallon water tank elevation near Beck Lake will allow the city to maintain the same water levels and pressure.
“It will cost now,” Bowman said Dec. 17. “But we will save on capital construction costs and have long-term operational benefits.”
Estimated savings is $50,000-$70,000, he said.
The council approved amending a contract with T-O Engineers, the Cody business in charge of planning, design and construction oversight of the $3.53 million treated water tank on property at the east end of Sheridan near the Beacon Hill Road intersection.
Project plans involve building two structures on airport ground with related street, waterline and utility work.
In July 2017, the city hired GDA Engineers as project engineer for $374,000, and preliminary design began. GDA later merged with T-O Engineers.
Last February, when the city and YRA approved easements and leases, construction was expected to start in the summer. But during final design, engineers realized the city could reap long-term operation benefits by changing the water tank elevation set in 2018 during preliminary design.
The city now plans to advertise the project for bid in January.
The water tank project started under city engineer Steve Payne, now retired, when the Wyoming Water Development Commission awarded Cody a $2.41 million grant for a new water tank, and the council committed to paying the balance with money from water fund reserves.
An earlier amendment added $5,400 to the engineer fees. The latest amendment ups the T-O Engineers’ contract by $20,000, resulting in a $399,400 contract amount. Any additional cost will come from the public works water enterprise fund.
“The current project budget is adequate to fund the revised contract amount,” Bowman said. “But a budget amendment may be necessary at a later date.”
He provided reasons behind the late-stage elevation change. Through preliminary design and into final design, T-O worked with the city, airport board, water commission and FAA to determine a water tank height.
Initially, the FAA limited the water tank to 5,252 feet high because any taller structure penetrates the horizontal plane – an airspace requirement.
The Wyoming DEQ wanted the new tank higher to match the overflow of the city’s water tank near Beck Lake.
After additional meetings between entity representatives, Bowman – city engineer since October 2018 – said he asked if they could pursue gaining airspace clearance.
“We applied for a variance and received it,” he said. “Unfortunately, much of the design was already in place.”
When built, the Beacon Hill Water Tank will serve as Cody’s fourth treated water tank and provide additional storage for the city’s growing water system. It will also serve as backup should the city need to shut down its 2-million-gallon tank for maintenance and repairs.
