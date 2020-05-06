The Buffalo Bill Center of the West is reopening to the public on Thursday.
In the last few weeks, Center leadership has been working on a detailed plan to provide for expanded protocols that ensure the cleanliness of the building and the safety of guests and staff. With guidance from state and county health departments and Gov. Mark Gordon, the Center will once again safely welcome visitors.
This plan was reviewed and approved by the Park County Health Department. Some of the safety precautions include:
• Entrances and exits wiped with sanitizing spray every hour.
• One door as an entrance only and a second door exclusively as an exit.
• Bathrooms are cleaned every hour on the hour during work hours.
• 12 different stations within the building containing gloves and sanitizing wipes.
• Suspension of some of interactive exhibitions where sanitizing stations would be ineffective.
To review the full plan for health and safety protocols go to centerofthewest.org/clean.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.