The Cody School District is waiting until after the auction of its Beacon Hill properties before reaching out to contractors to bid on the new transportation project.
At the Oct. 15 school board meeting trustees approve a new timeline following the Nov. 6 auction of the two Beacon Hill parcels using Musser Bros. Auction.
The auction will start at 4 p.m. in the district administration building.
Lot 2 includes 8.32 acres zoned D-3 (open business and light industrial) with 690 feet of frontage on Beacon Hill Road.
Lot 3 is 17.58 acres with most zoned D-3 and roughly 4 acres zoned R-2 (medium-low density residential) with access from Sheridan Avenue and 37th Street. Both lots have City of Cody utilities available.
For all bidders a $25,000 cashier’s check is required to bid.
The lots will be offered separately and also together. To preview the property call Harold, (307) 272-2266 or Mark, (307) 272-2303 for a private showing.
The new plan post-auction calls for advertising the construction Dec. 3, with construction pre-bid Dec. 17, construction bid due Feb. 4 and bid award Feb. 18.
Facilities director Terry Gardenhire said the change came after discussions with a couple of people who may bid on the project.
“Two contractors we’ve discussed the project with are hesitant to bid the project until after the property sale is complete and available construction financing is known,” Gardenhire reported to the board. “They do not want to invest the time preparing a bid that may not be needed.”
The financing is coming from a variety of sources, including nearly $2 million from a reserve fund, but the property sale will also provide a sizeable amount of money to fund the project.
The total appraisal for the two properties to be sold is $1.16 million.
The estimated $3.4-3.7 million project involves a new bus barn, maintenance building and small office building near the FFA barn.
Gardenhire said the two contractors are also hesitant to lock down steel building prices as the steel market is stabilizing, meaning a lower cost would be expected if the district waits to award the steel materials closer to when needed next spring.
Gardenhire also said in his report neither contractors wants to start a project in December. Knowing that the target completion is early summer 2021, he said a spring 2020 start is sufficient.
