The Park County Commissioners have approved an emergency preparedness grant for a $6,000 trailer, to be paid by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and a $500 grant to be paid by the county for a business planning event.
The trailer can be used for transporting materials and equipment during vaccination events and storage. Bill Crampton, public health nurse manager for Park County, said most of Wyoming’s other counties have trailers like these.
The commissioners approved the trailer with a 3-1 vote. Commissioner Lloyd Thiel voted against it.
In a separate discussion, the commissioners unanimously approved a grant for a Park County community review process through the University of Wyoming Extension and Wyoming Business Council.
“Looking at main street of Cody (Sheridan Avenue), what do you want to see there,” Commissioner Dossie Overfield said.
A community review is a 2-3 day program where members of the WBC and Extension office collaborate with local business leaders and residents to establish goals and opportunities for the community. Two communities a year are chosen for the work session. Overfield said the grant was requested from the county after the program already chose Park County for a visit.
Commissioners to discuss short-term rental future
The Park County commissioners will discuss and announce their rough plans for short-term rental regulations moving forward at Tuesday’s meeting. Chair Jake Fulkerson said the county will likely institute a $25 fee and application for all new short-term rentals entering the county. He said what is devised will go hand-in-hand with the county’s new land use plan that will be developed over the course of the next year.
A complicated nuance to the issue of short-term rentals is any business offering commercial lodging through four or fewer rooms is automatically considered a bed and breakfast in Park County. Despite this designation, Fulkerson said few if any short-term rental owners know this and because of such, many of them are technically in violation without permitting.
He said the county will aim to address this issue moving forward and have an application system in place by next spring.
