Street materials, a new phone system and anniversary party were among recent topics addressed by Cody’s governing body.
The city council recently:
• Accepted a bid of $4.95 per ton for 10,000 tons of Grading W road base from Harris Trucking & Construction.
The city sent quote requests to four companies; however, the Harris overall quote of $49,500 for the aggregate was the only one received. The amount is less than the $55,000 approved in the fiscal year 2019-2020 budget.
The streets department will use the road base to build, repair and maintain streets and alleys throughout Cody.
• Authorized Mayor Matt Hall to sign a three-year contract between the city and BluePrint Managed Business Solutions by TCT for a phone system upgrade.
Monthly charges total $1,292 and one-time charges, including equipment and installation, total $24,884. The purchase was approved in the city’s fiscal year 2019-2020 budget.
• Approved closing 15th Street 3-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, between Sheridan and the alley north of Pat O’Hara Brewing, 1019 15th.
Leonard Moore requested an open container permit and the street closure to celebrate the company’s sixth anniversary with music, food, beer and libations.
The event, which starts at 4 p.m., will end at 10 with the street to be reopened around 10:30.
