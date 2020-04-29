Citing a desire to continue working on a range of important projects for the City of Cody as well as the need for a strong continuity of government during uncertain times, Mayor Matt Hall on Wednesday announced his intention to seek re-election to a second term.
He was elected to his first four-year term in 2016.
Hall said he has been honored to represent the people of Cody as the city council, staff and citizens have all worked to tackle a range of challenges during his first term.
The city budget has become more efficiently drafted and spent with each passing year, and working relationships with other elected officials have grown stronger under his tenure, Hall said.
“I’m proud to have worked to forge alliances with the Park County Commissioners and the mayors and councils of Powell and Meeteetse,” he said.
Hall cited as first-term highlights his work helping create the Cody Public Arts Committee, which has installed several sculptures in the downtown corridor, and his service on the boards of the Cody Country Chamber of Commerce, Forward Cody and the Cody-Yellowstone Air Improvement Resources.
“It has been an honor to serve the people of Cody, and a challenge that lifts me up each day,” Hall said. “Working with so many in this community who have shared my passion for making it greater than ever has been truly inspirational.”
Hall said he is fortunate to live in such a caring community, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 virus outbreak.
“I’m proud of how we have responded to the current crisis, and every day I continue to see examples of our strength, resilience, charity and patience,” Hall said. “The city faces many new budget challenges due to COVID-19, and we’re already working to adapt our long-term approach to those issues.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.