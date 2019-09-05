If you wish to show appreciation to firefighters battling the Fishhawk Fire, consider donating money instead of food, water and other supplies.
Material items are not only often unwarranted, officials end up having to sort through them.
“We appreciate donations, but we’ve gotten inundated in the past,” said Jerry Parker, Park County Fire District 2 administrator.
Because firefighters with the Rocky Mountain Type 2 Blue Team battling the wildfire 38 miles west of Cody are connected to a combination of federal agencies, they cannot accept donations.
“We ask (people) donate to other organizations,” Parker said.
Contributing to foundations and organizations that help firefighters and their families is perhaps the most productive and useful way to donate.
First to respond to reports of fire Sept. 2, Parker said on Thursday afternoon local firefighters were on standby for possible structure protection.
To donate money to local firefighters, send checks to the Cody Fire Department, 1125 11th St.
