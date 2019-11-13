(AP) – An interim legislative committee has rejected a proposed bill to raise Wyoming’s property tax.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that members of the Joint Revenue Interim Committee took the action during their meeting Monday in Cheyenne.
The bill would have raised the tax rate on real and personal property from 9.5 percent to 11.5 percent, a jump that calculates to a roughly 20% increase in taxable property. Under the bill, minerals and industrial property would have been excluded from the increase.
Proponents of the idea say the increase is essential to help the state deal with declining mineral industry revenue in the coming years.
But opponents say raising the property tax could place an unfair burden on low-income people.
