The Cody School District’s concealed carry policy will look a little different at the end of its review.
It’s been a lengthy process spanning multiple virtual and socially distanced meetings. While the basic premise remains the same – the policy allows trained staff to apply to carry a concealed firearm – there have been a number of tweaks.
For one, while most trustees already agreed to raise the number of years of employment needed to qualify to five, they also agreed on an exception that would allow someone with at least two years of employment.
The policy previously required two years of continuous employment to be eligible. Now, a staff member with two years of experience would have to confer with administration and await the superintendent’s recommendation to the board before the process could move forward.
Chair Brandi Nelson said only 10% of employees fall in that 2-5 year range of employment. That reduction in available teachers is offset by the policy now including nearly all staff as opposed to just contracted personnel.
Trustees have also talked at length about whether bus drivers should be allowed to carry. One virtual meeting also included five comments from the public, all of which were in support of allowing bus drivers to be armed.
Trustees however expressed a number of issues, including how hard it would be for a bus driver to maintain concealment, how they would store their firearm and what to do about activities bus drivers traveling to other school districts where no one is allowed to carry a firearm.
After numerous discussions, only trustees Jenni Rosencranse and John McCue maintained support for allowing drivers to be armed.
“I’m still not in favor of striking the language, but I’m in favor of seeing this policy continue,” she said. “I do think it still leaves us vulnerable.”
Trustee Cathy Roes settled on an alternate way to defend school buses.
“I honestly feel like if we did have a safe defend box on all buses, I almost feel like that would be a more proactive approach,” she said.
The boxes contain a variety of non-lethal tools such as mace.
Trustees will discuss the policy again Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.