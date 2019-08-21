The Nelson Minor Subdivision final plat, which outlines development plans for a two-lot infill subdivision north of the Cody airport, recently received city approval.
Darby and Chase Nelson’s .64-acre property at 1620 31st is in a Residential-2 Manufactured Home zone. The front lot contains a house and the subdivided back lot has room for a single-family home or duplex.
The Nelsons are the first Cody property owners to take advantage of the city’s new infill subdivision option adopted at the start of 2018 that allows small-scale housing development on 1.2 acre lots or smaller.
The new option provides more development opportunities by making it easier for property owners to build secondary homes on residential lots within established Cody neighborhoods. Infill subdivision standards minimize development costs, which can result in more affordable housing.
Council approval is subject to the Nelsons’ meeting several conditions identified by the city community development office. An existing garage on the new lot line must be demolished. Under another condition, the Nelsons must provide a final, signed agreement outlining the property owners’ maintenance responsibilities that include care of an access drive, fence and stormwater facility.
According to city planner Todd Stowell, the Nelsons plan to keep surface water rights for one lot. Cody Canal and the McMillan Water District have given them authority to transfer the other lot’s water rights to a third party; however, the State Engineer’s Office, which ultimately transfers water rights, must still approve.
The city does not accept water-right transfers at this time because the State Engineer’s Office prefers the rights go elsewhere until the city expands its raw water irrigation system, Stowell said.
The subdivision ordinance grants property owners one year after final plat approval to complete the transfer. Because the person acquiring the water rights must put them to beneficial use before the transfer can occur, the council OK’d a variance that extends the deadline by an additional year.
Attorney fees
In consent agenda action the city council recently approved a contract with Copenhaver, Kath, Kitchen & Kolpitcke for legal services during the current fiscal year, which lasts through June 30.
The city agrees to pay the Powell firm $6,908 per month, or about $90,000 annually.
For the roughly $90,000 annual fee, the city attorney will prosecute misdemeanor violations in municipal court; prepare and review documents, including ordinances, agreements and resolutions; provide legal advice as requested and during council meeting; and provide other legal service as needed.
In addition, the city agrees to reimburse the law firm for actual costs and expenses incurred for conference calls, court fees, filing fees, postage and other out-of-pocket expenses.
Representing the city in jury trials will cost an additional $95 per hour.
