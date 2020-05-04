Oral arguments on the future status of Yellowstone grizzly bears will be heard starting Tuesday by three judges of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.
It’s part of a series of legal actions that began in federal district court as lawsuits opposing the federal delisting of grizzlies from the Endangered Species Act.
Now the U.S. Fish and Wildlife is appealing a Montana federal district court 2018 decision vacating the U.S. F&W’s rule removing Yellowstone grizzly bears from the Endangered Species Act.
The case attracted national attention in 2018, as the Aug. 30 decision came in the 11th hour and halted the first grizzly hunt in four decades. The hunt had been slated for Sept. 1 of that year.
Timothy Preso, Earthjustice managing attorney of the Northern Rockies regional office, will be representing the Northern Cheyenne Tribe, Sierra Club, Center for Biological Diversity and National Parks Conservation Association.
In 2019, a federal judge in Montana signed an order requiring the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to review the status of grizzly bears by March 2021.
The order was made as part of a case the Center for Biological Diversity and other environmental groups have brought following a 2017 federal government decision to take grizzly bears off the endangered species list.
Judge Dana Christensen in Missoula, Mont., reversed that decision in the fall of 2018 and put Yellowstone grizzlies back under the Endangered Species Act.
The reversal was disheartening to Wyoming Game and Fish and the state government, which said the grizzly population has rebounded enough to be sustainable in the Yellowstone ecosystem.
Early in the year Wyoming’s Washington, D.C. delegation pushed forward a bill to reinstate local management of the bears.
“It’s clear that under the Endangered Species Act, grizzly bears in the Yellowstone region are fully recovered, that they should be delisted and management returned to the states,” Enzi said at the time. “I have been working on this issue for over 20 years, and we already knew back then that grizzly bears had already fully recovered. Unfortunately, we have seen environmental groups take advantage of the court system in the face of wildlife management experts and the science presented before us.”
Andrea Santarserie with the Center for Biological Diversity said the judge’s decision is a step that could prompt the agency to look at a broader plan for recovering bears in the lower 48 states.
“Grizzlies in the lower 48 still face an uphill battle to recovery,” she said. “I really hope this review will convince the Fish and Wildlife Service to revisit the idea of reintroducing grizzly bears in more areas of their historic range, as the agency proposed in its last status review.”
Grizzly bears in the lower 48 states were initially listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act in 1975.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.